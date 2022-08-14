WATCH: "Go ahead Mayor, make my day" | Abbott to Adams

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Senior Law Enforcement Analyst Mark Morgan and former Secret Service Special Agent Charles Marion dissect the crisis at the Southern Border, the amount of drugs that are coming through, as well as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott saying "go ahead, mayor, make my day," to NY Gov. Eric Adams sending back migrants to Texas - via. "The Count" on Newsmax.