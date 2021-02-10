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קורונה פחדים ודאגות - קול האמת - הרב יובל הכהן אשרוב - בסוד הדברים - Corona Fears and Worries - The Voice of Truth - Rabbi Yuval HaCohen Asherov
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0 view • February 10, 2021
Posted 3April2020 in Hebrew
הרב יובל חושף מידע שנסתר מהציבור, ולא מדווח בתקשורת שלנו, בתקווה להרגיע את הציבור מה"מגפה".
את דפי המקורות אפשר למצוא באתר שלנו.
https://www.besodh.com/
Rabbi Yuval reveals information that is hidden from the public, and is not reported in our media, in the hope of reassuring the public from the "plague".
The source pages can be found on our website.
https://www.besodh.com/
הרב יובל חושף מידע שנסתר מהציבור, ולא מדווח בתקשורת שלנו, בתקווה להרגיע את הציבור מה"מגפה".
את דפי המקורות אפשר למצוא באתר שלנו.
https://www.besodh.com/
Rabbi Yuval reveals information that is hidden from the public, and is not reported in our media, in the hope of reassuring the public from the "plague".
The source pages can be found on our website.
https://www.besodh.com/
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