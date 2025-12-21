Create an aggressive psycho-trap track with dark cyberpunk energy, Use heavy distorted 808s, fast hi-hats, metallic percussion, chaotic glitch FX and glitched turntable scratches cutting through the mix, BPM should match psycho trap (140–155), Verses delivered with hostile, rapid rap flow, Chorus sung with a strong, powerful male vocal, Mood: paranoid, violent, futuristic, Theme: “glitch in my blood” — awakening in a corrupted digital reality, breaking illusions and fighting a system rewriting identity, Use imagery of neon haze, corrupted code, alarms, memory errors, digital chains and rebooting consciousness, Keep pacing sharp, intense and unstable, Structure:





Verse 1, Pre-Chorus, Chorus, Verse 2, Bridge, Final Chorus

(Tempo: 152 BPM) (Intro: Heavy digital static, a rising mechanical siren, followed by a massive, distorted 808 drop that shakes the low end. A glitched turntable scratch stutters into the rhythm.) Verse 1: Hostile Rapid Flow (Beat: Sharp, metallic snares. High-velocity hats ticking like a time bomb.) Static in my marrow, yeah, the marrow’s turning neon I’m a virus in the circuit, I’m the ghost you gotta flee from System trying to patch me, but the patch is getting rejected Injecting liquid data, now the soul is disconnected! I see the code behind the curtain, green rain on the window My memory is flickering, a black-site crescendo They tried to wipe the hard drive, tried to re-index the spirit But I’m screaming through the hardware—can you bastards even hear it?! I’m a nightmare in the mainframe, a ghost in the shell Breaking digital chains, ringing every alarm bell Rebooting my consciousness, the override is manual I’m burning down the server, yeah, the damage is substantial! Pre-Chorus: Rising Tension (Beat: Sub-bass swells. Glitch FX start tearing the audio apart. Sound of a hard drive crashing.) Error 404: My humanity is missing Copper in my veins, hear the electricity hissing The sky is pixelated, the horizon’s out of focus I’m the glitch in the design, I’m the digital psychosis! Chorus: Powerful Male Vocals (Beat: Maximum aggression. Distorted 808s and metallic percussion hitting on every beat.) There’s a glitch in my blood, and it’s screaming for control! System failure in the heart, digital rot in the soul! Neon haze in my eyes, I can see the fake reality Breaking every line of code, fighting for my sanity! Rewrite my ghost! Reboot the pain! I’m the monster waking up inside the circuit of the rain! Verse 2: Rapid/Stutter Flow (Beat: Percussion becomes more chaotic. Turntable scratches cutting mid-sentence.) Synchronize the trauma—(scratch)—Buffer in the brain-stem They want a perfect soldier? Well, I’m never gonna play them I’m a corrupted file! I’m a broken directory! I’m carving out my name in the system’s memory! Look at the sky, it’s flickering—purple and gold The lies they fed us are starting to mold I’m pulling the plug, I’m cutting the wire Walking through the data-stream, baptized in fire! Identity: Redacted. Location: Unknown. I’m the king of the scrapheap, sitting on a chrome throne! Bridge: Chaotic Glitch Breakdown (Beat: The music strips back to a haunting synth, then explodes into a wall of noise. Industrial grinding sounds. Vocal is processed with heavy bit-crushing.) (Whispered) Initialize... (Screamed) SYSTEM ERROR! (Sound of glass shattering) I’m not a product! I’m not a number! Waking the world from a digital slumber! Tear the skin back—see the wires underneath! I’m biting through the leash with my titanium teeth! OVERRIDE! OVERRIDE! OVERRIDE! Final Chorus: Maximum Intensity (Beat: Full-scale psycho-trap assault. The 808s are clipping on purpose for texture.) There’s a glitch in my blood, and it’s screaming for control! System failure in the heart, digital rot in the soul! Neon haze in my eyes, I can see the fake reality Breaking every line of code, fighting for my sanity! Rewrite my ghost! Reboot the pain! I’m the monster waking up inside the circuit of the rain! (Outro: A final, aggressive turntable scratch that loops and slows down. The sound of a system powering off. A single, clean piano note rings out before being consumed by digital white noise.)