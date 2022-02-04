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Acetylcholine Function, Neurotransmitter, Alzheimer's & Memory - Conners Clinic Supplements
Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
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21 views • February 04, 2022
Nutritionist and genetic specialist Anne with Conners Clinic talks about acetylcholine. What is acetylcholine and why is it important? Acetylcholine is the most plentiful neurotransmitter in the human body. It's the neural transmitter that sends signals to our muscles so they can activate and move our bodies. And it's also a neural transmitter that is essential for brain health because of its involvement in thought, learning, and memory. It's so important for our brains that a deficit of Acetylcholine is linked to Alzheimer's disease. It's the neurotransmitter that actually tells the hippocampus to store a memory.

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Acetylcholine is made in our neurons and the nutrient cholene is required for its production. You can get cholene in the foods that you eat, like eggs and meat, and your body can also make cholene by way of the PEMT gene. And there's two things that influenced the PEMT gene. First is estrogen, the hormone estrogen, and the second is variance in the PEMT gene. So estrogen is what's going to turn on the PEMT gene. And then variants in the PEMT make it so that the gene is not working to its full potential. So if you have low estrogen and/or variance in the PEMT gene and your body is not producing enough cholene, which then obviously can lead to low Acetylcholine production. I think it's also important to note that there are studies that show that high intake of cholene by pregnant women results in higher cognitive performance of the developing child for his or her entire life. And it really can reduce the risk of that child ever developing dementia later in life. So it's super important for pregnant women to take cholene for, obviously brain health for the developing babies, and it's also really important for vegans to supplement with cholene since the foods that are highest sources of calling tend to be animal products.

These are some of the supplements that we offer here at Conner's Clinic that will support your production of cholene and Acetylcholine. If you'd like to learn more about these products or even learn more about our genetic plans, you can schedule a complimentary 15 minute consultation with me. You can call the clinic to schedule that or you can schedule directly online through my online calendar. Hopefully this was helpful and I look forward to working with you in more depth. Thank you.

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Contact Conners Clinic
8519 Eagle Point Blvd, Suite 170,
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
651-739-1248
[email protected]
https://goo.gl/maps/zvDgxHkcoLv
Keywords
cancercancer treatmentgeneticsalternative cancer treatmentdr kevin connersconners clinicgenetic defectgenetic reviewgenetics st paulgenetic defects minnesotapon1pon1 defect
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