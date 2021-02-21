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Awesome, 10-Hour Lift in My Energy, Mood & Productivity, by increasing NAD+ & Sirtuin Proteins
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23 views • February 21, 2021
NAD+ Promotes Stem Cell Renewal and Regenerates Mitochondria. NAD+ has been shown to renew existing stem cells, repair broken DNA, and extend lifespan. However, NAD+ will not work, without your body having enough sirtuin proteins. After learning how to increase my sirtuin protein levels, I could then take Nicotinamide Riboside and NADH 20 mg, and have miraculous improvements in energy, mood, and productivity, lasting 10 or more hours of the day.
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