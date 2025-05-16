Trump now planning to ‘PERMANENTLY’ move 1 MILLION Palestinians from Gaza to Libya — NBC (being reported now everywhere within the last hour).

VIDEO: Thousands seen returning to homes in North Gaza

Adding: NBC News Reports U.S. Exploring Plan to Relocate Gazans to Libya

NBC News reports that the Trump administration is actively developing a proposal to permanently relocate as many as one million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya, according to five individuals familiar with the initiative.

Sources, including two people with direct knowledge of the discussions and a former U.S. official, revealed that the plan has advanced to the point where it has been raised with Libyan leadership.

(OMG, hope not true... Why not the 2 state solution, 1967 borders... Does he know what's going on now in Libya? read the following... Cynthia)

Adding about Libya, from today:

🚨 Libya's High Council declares government 'illegitimate'

The Tripoli-based High Council of State issued a statement calling on the Government of National Unity, led by Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh, to step down within 48 hours.

The High Council of State is a powerful advisory body based in Tripoli. Amid mass protests and clashes in Libya's capital, the council's demand is a hammer blow to al-Dbeibeh.

Adding:

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on President Trump to address and renounce an “insane” plan to ethnically-cleanse Gaza and force its population to Libya as reported in national media.

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-calls-on-president-trump-to-renounce-insane-plan-to-ethnically-cleanse-gaza-force-one-million-palestinians-to-libya/

