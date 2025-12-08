They Want Your Soul

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Demonic Rituals To Replicate God & Mankind’s New Religion Of Science
* Ritual piercing of the body.
* The shedding of blood.
* The promise of salvation.
* John Leake explains the religion of vaccines and why its adherents are dangerous.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 8 December 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-john-leake