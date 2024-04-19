Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Deadly viruses for 400 dollars!
channel image
Greekinsider
85 Subscribers
54 views
Published 18 hours ago

Already back in 2013, Dr. Ralph Baric described how coronaviruses with pandemic potential could be easily engineered in a lab for just $400


https://videocast.nih.gov/watch=12908


Keywords
pandemiclabvirusengineered

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket