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TPC #775 | Dr. Roger Hodkinson: Bomb Countries Doing Gain of Function Research
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42 views • April 06, 2022
TPC #775 is with Dr. Roger Hodkinson. He received his general medical degrees from Cambridge University in the UK (M.A., M.B., B. Chir.) where he was a scholar at Corpus Christi College. Following a residency at the University of British Columbia he became a Royal College certified general pathologist (FRCPC) and also a Fellow of the College of American Pathologists (FCAP). He is in good Standing with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, and has been recognized by the Court of Queen’s Bench in Alberta as an expert in pathology.
Tommy's Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://open.spotify.com/episode/6gqjXbI8hHWPMLcD1jVf8w - April 5, 2022
TPC #775 | Dr. Roger Hodkinson: Bomb Countries Doing Gain of Function Research - Apr 5, 2022
Dr Roger Hodkinson, Bomb Countries Doing Gain of Function Research, TPC 775, Apr 5 2022
Tommy's Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://open.spotify.com/episode/6gqjXbI8hHWPMLcD1jVf8w - April 5, 2022
TPC #775 | Dr. Roger Hodkinson: Bomb Countries Doing Gain of Function Research - Apr 5, 2022
Dr Roger Hodkinson, Bomb Countries Doing Gain of Function Research, TPC 775, Apr 5 2022
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