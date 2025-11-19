BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CTP (20251206 S3E129) Julian Raven Portrait Of Trump And Smithsonian Lawsuits BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 3 days ago

CTP (S3E129) Santa’s Beard, Lawsuits, And A Seven-Foot Trump

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We trace Julian Raven’s journey from atheist entrepreneur to Christian artist, and the legal fight that followed when his seven-foot Trump portrait was rejected by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. The story blends art, faith, and free speech with a call to active, principled citizenship.

• childhood in Spain and early loss shaping atheism

• entrepreneurship, addiction, and a mountain epiphany

• turn to faith and purpose as an artist

• creation of a symbolic, Christ-centered Trump portrait

• Smithsonian submission process and rejection

• claims of viewpoint discrimination and legal appeals

• Board of Regents structure and accountability

• recent leadership changes and renewed filings

• Christian civic duty, reform over rage

• website and book details for deeper reading http://SmithsonInstituion.com

Please like, share, subscribe. https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianusaunited statesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy