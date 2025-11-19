CTP (20251206 S3E129) Julian Raven Portrait Of Trump And Smithsonian Lawsuits BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3E129) Santa’s Beard, Lawsuits, And A Seven-Foot Trump
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We trace Julian Raven’s journey from atheist entrepreneur to Christian artist, and the legal fight that followed when his seven-foot Trump portrait was rejected by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. The story blends art, faith, and free speech with a call to active, principled citizenship.
• childhood in Spain and early loss shaping atheism
• entrepreneurship, addiction, and a mountain epiphany
• turn to faith and purpose as an artist
• creation of a symbolic, Christ-centered Trump portrait
• Smithsonian submission process and rejection
• claims of viewpoint discrimination and legal appeals
• Board of Regents structure and accountability
• recent leadership changes and renewed filings
• Christian civic duty, reform over rage
• website and book details for deeper reading http://SmithsonInstituion.com
