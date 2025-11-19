CTP (20251206 S3E129) Julian Raven Portrait Of Trump And Smithsonian Lawsuits BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3E129) Santa’s Beard, Lawsuits, And A Seven-Foot Trump

We trace Julian Raven’s journey from atheist entrepreneur to Christian artist, and the legal fight that followed when his seven-foot Trump portrait was rejected by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. The story blends art, faith, and free speech with a call to active, principled citizenship.

• childhood in Spain and early loss shaping atheism

• entrepreneurship, addiction, and a mountain epiphany

• turn to faith and purpose as an artist

• creation of a symbolic, Christ-centered Trump portrait

• Smithsonian submission process and rejection

• claims of viewpoint discrimination and legal appeals

• Board of Regents structure and accountability

• recent leadership changes and renewed filings

• Christian civic duty, reform over rage

• website and book details for deeper reading http://SmithsonInstituion.com

