Españizuela: los que han huido de países comunistas ven claro hacia donde va España

Un venezolano entra en un restaurante donde están Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias, comunistas que apoyan el régimen de Maduro en Venezuela, y les grita: "Venezuela se mueren de hambre"
Pareciese que solo los que lo han sufrido en sus propias carnes y han venido a España huyendo del hambre y la represión como cubanos y venezolanos se dan cuenta de la deriva tan peligrosa que está ocurriendo en nuestro país.
Extracto del video de Madame in Spain https://www.youtube.com/live/TBNw6wm1V7c?feature=share&t=2786
