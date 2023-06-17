Create New Account
Españizuela: los que han huido de países comunistas ven claro hacia donde va España
Un venezolano entra en un restaurante donde están Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias, comunistas que apoyan el régimen de Maduro en Venezuela, y les grita: "Venezuela se mueren de hambre"

Pareciese que solo los que lo han sufrido en sus propias carnes y han venido a España huyendo del hambre y la represión como cubanos y venezolanos se dan cuenta de la deriva tan peligrosa que está ocurriendo en nuestro país.

Extracto del video de Madame in Spain https://www.youtube.com/live/TBNw6wm1V7c?feature=share&t=2786

