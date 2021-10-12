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Matthew 6:1-4 - Give in secret!
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21 views • October 12, 2021
Matthew 6:1-4 - Give in secret!
Do you want to lose your reward from God?
Do you want to hear more teachings of Jesus? Click here:
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEEASIESTTEACHINGOFJESUS
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
Do you want to lose your reward from God?
Do you want to hear more teachings of Jesus? Click here:
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEEASIESTTEACHINGOFJESUS
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
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