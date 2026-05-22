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🚨🔍 Was Tulsi Gabbard ousted in a CIA coup?
An investigation published by veteran journalist Catherine Herridge shortly before Gabbard announced her resignation, reveals systematic obstruction and illegal surveillance of the DNI's own investigators.
🔴 CIA tracked "every keystroke" on computers used by Gabbard's Director's Initiatives Group — the task force probing JFK, RFK, MLK assassinations, COVID-19 origins, Havana Syndrome, and Biden-era domestic surveillance
🔴 Whistleblower James Erdman III told Congress the CIA illegally monitored phones and computers of DIG personnel "while executing duties directed by the president"
🔴 When the DIG was disbanded, the CIA took back 40 boxes of JFK and MKUltra files that were being processed for declassification
🔴 The CIA denied DIG investigators access to key analysts, blocked review of internal Biden-era communications, and fired a contractor one day after they met with the DIG team
Gabbard's task force had also concluded that Biden-era Intelligence Community assessments on Havana Syndrome used "defective" analytic tradecraft — and recommended recalling the 2023 and 2024 assessments. That report remains classified.