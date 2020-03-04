The David Knight Show (4Mar20 Full Show)

— 00:09:19 Donna Brazille is upset when GOP Chair points out DNC corruption, shouting “go to hell” repeatedly. Is she upset about the truth or the candidates they’re stuck with? San Francisco is already a hell if you own a store — video of looting in broad daylight & nothing done b/c shoplifting under $950 no longer a crime— 00:13:42 Super Thursday for Biden! Bloomberg’s ROI — $$ per vote & per delegate— 00:20:59 Biden might have had a momentary bit of quick thinking as he stopped himself from saying “God” — an unpardonable sin in the Democrat Party— 00:46:26 Will SCOTUS call the ObamaCare case “Roberts v Roberts”? Regardless of how they rule, Roberts will be voting against himself since he already wrote a two-faced lying decision to institute the scam— 01:04:26 Alex Newman, TheNewAmerican.com, on increased mandates to push the LGBT agenda even in conservative states. Govt schools are focusing on sexually manipulating and grooming children. And, a look at the nomination of Trump to the Federal Reserve of a conservative who opposes Fed manipulation of interest rates & a gold standard— 01:24:10 AG Barr, a George HW Bush CIA crony who instituted surveillance of innocent Americans as Bush’s AG is now opposing FISA reform— 01:38:14 Update on Turk invasion of Greece. Barbarians are inside the gate & it will break up the EU— 01:46:35 Del Bigtree, IcanDecide.com, explains why you should fear a rushed coronavirus vaccine and safe effective treatments being used in ChinaInfowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!