MIkki Willis, creator of PLANDEMIC, is BACK with new documentary! Bad Medicine Movie: How COVID Protocols Turned Hospitals Into Death Traps





'Bad Medicine' features the heartbreaking stories of victims, as well as tales from the lucky ones who managed to escape with their lives.





Mikki Willis, the filmmaker behind Plandemic, the most seen documentary series in history, is the director of Bad Medicine. He and his team have completed the interview process and are now into the post-production phase. Bad Medicine is slated for global release this summer.





Note From The Director, Mikki Willis:





“As we push through the final stages of post-production, we need your help to bring these critical stories to light. Every donation will help ensure that Bad Medicine reaches a global audience, providing a platform for those unheard voices and driving a movement for change in healthcare practices.





"Join us in this crucial fight for transparency and reform in medical protocols. Your support can make a difference in ending this silent crisis. Donate today and be a part of this historic movement. Let’s make sure that the stories of suffering and survival are heard around the world.





"Together, we can pave the way for a future where such tragedies are never repeated. Thank you for your support and for sharing this film far and wide.”





Donate:

https://www.givesendgo.com/badmedicinemovie





Bad Medicine Movie Website:

https://badmedicinemovie.org/





Plandemic Series Website:

https://plandemicseries.com