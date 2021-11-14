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Spitting Against Heaven: As Biden Assaults Liberty, "Conservatives" Party With Sodomites
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75 views • November 14, 2021
As the traitor Joe Biden continues to assault the liberties of the American people via his unlawful mandates and going after gun owners, just to name a few, the "good guys," as people sometimes refer to them as, are partying it up with Donald And Melania Trump. The party celebrates the Log Cabin Republicans. Yeah, they aren't conservative either. They are criminals promoting what God condemns, sodomy. Is there any wonder with these people being in positions of power as to why we are under the judgment of God rather than living at peace by bringing justice upon their wicked heads?
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