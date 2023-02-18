Create New Account
AUSTRALIA AND ISRAEL - VACCINE DOSE FATALITY RATE
910 views
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
VACCINE DOSE FATALITY RATE - DENIS RANCOURT, PhD, et al.
https://tinyurl.com/2pwurjt6
Probable causal association between Australia’s new regime of high all-cause mortality and its COVID-19 vaccine rollout - https://tinyurl.com/3rawx8bk
D.G. RANCOURT RECENT WORK CAN BE FOUND HERE:
CORRELATION - Research In The Public Interest - https://correlation-canada.org/research/

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
genocidedemocidesterilisation

