AUSTRALIA AND ISRAEL - VACCINE DOSE FATALITY RATE

VACCINE DOSE FATALITY RATE - DENIS RANCOURT, PhD, et al.
https://tinyurl.com/2pwurjt6
Probable causal association between Australia’s new regime of high all-cause mortality and its COVID-19 vaccine rollout - https://tinyurl.com/3rawx8bk
D.G. RANCOURT RECENT WORK CAN BE FOUND HERE:
CORRELATION - Research In The Public Interest - https://correlation-canada.org/research/
Mirrored - Remarque88
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.