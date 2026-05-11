That's 36 lethal injections for this guy

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Amazingly, people are still clipping their Covaids Booster loyalty cards like this guy who has gotten six booster shots a year since 2020! That's 36 lethal injections! Miraculously, he's still standing...even though his cells must be fused with the Matrix Mainframe by now. Clearly there's still no cure for stupid.
Source @Dollar Vigilante
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