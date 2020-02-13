© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Schiff wasn't troubled by FBI abuses on Trump campaign: Coulson
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • February 13, 2020
Former FBI deputy assistant director Danny Coulson provides insight into House Republicans calling out Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., over his lack of action on the FISA abuses.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.