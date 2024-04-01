Create New Account
JESUS’ 3 DAYS & 3 NIGHTS DEATH/RESURRECTION: WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY, PT. 2, 20240327
First Century Gospel Church HQ
For I have given you an example, that ye should do as I have done to you. 

16 Verily, verily, I say unto you, the servant is not greater than his lord; neither he that is sent greater than he that sent him. 


17 If ye know these things, happy are ye if ye do them! Amen! (John 13:15-17)

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

fatherdeathheavensheepnew testamentjudgedamnationcupguiltyassemblylordforgivebloodobeybodyeveningtrespassgoatpassunleavened breadremembrancefourteenthexaminesicklyunworthily

