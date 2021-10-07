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Prophecy: Tree of knowledge fall as technology, Tree of life stands firm, Trump
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97 views • October 07, 2021
Prophetic word, partially a vision and poetry, given on September the 15th at around 2:20am in 2021.
Actually it is more like poetry.
It speaks about the tree of knowledge that will fall. Connected to the Tree of "Techknowledge" as science.
Tree of Darkness and the Tree of Light.
The ax is laid on the root of the rotten tree to chop it down.
Children of Elohim, drink from the living waters.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-15-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Actually it is more like poetry.
It speaks about the tree of knowledge that will fall. Connected to the Tree of "Techknowledge" as science.
Tree of Darkness and the Tree of Light.
The ax is laid on the root of the rotten tree to chop it down.
Children of Elohim, drink from the living waters.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-15-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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