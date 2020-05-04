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Βόμβα Τσιόδρα: Δεν πέθαναν όλοι από covid-19, όμως τους καταγράψαμε
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13 views • May 04, 2020
Δηλώσεις Σωτήρη Τσιόδρα
4/5/2020
«Εμείς κάναμε μια ακόμα υπερβολή μιας και οποιοσδήποτε πέθαινε και είχε κορωνοϊό καταγραφόταν σαν να πέθαινε από κορωνοϊό. Το να έχεις Covid δεν σημαίνει ότι πεθαίνεις από Covid αλλά εμείς το καταγράφαμε. Νομίζω είμαστε σωστοί που το κάναμε».
4/5/2020
«Εμείς κάναμε μια ακόμα υπερβολή μιας και οποιοσδήποτε πέθαινε και είχε κορωνοϊό καταγραφόταν σαν να πέθαινε από κορωνοϊό. Το να έχεις Covid δεν σημαίνει ότι πεθαίνεις από Covid αλλά εμείς το καταγράφαμε. Νομίζω είμαστε σωστοί που το κάναμε».
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