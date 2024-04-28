Create New Account
Evangelical Losers and War With Russia
Fritz Berggren
  • Mike Johnson as the perfect metaphor for evangelical Christians.
  • The Evangelical church as worthless.
  • The U.S. is at war with Russia right now and we had no say in it.
  • Jesus Christ and the tortures of hell.  Jesus Christ is not a 'nice guy' like Mike Johnson; Jesus Christ is more like Genghis Khan.

Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com

Keywords
russiamike johnsonevangelical

