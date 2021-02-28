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Could the COVID-19 jabs kill more than COVID-19?
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271 views • February 28, 2021
Vernon Coleman, February 18, 2021
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains that despite the lies being told by politicians and journalists, there are very real dangers with the covid-19 jabs. Those telling the truth are being censored, bullied and lied about but the evidence that the vaccines are dangerous is overwhelming.
https://www.vernoncoleman.com/vaccineskilling9.htm
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains that despite the lies being told by politicians and journalists, there are very real dangers with the covid-19 jabs. Those telling the truth are being censored, bullied and lied about but the evidence that the vaccines are dangerous is overwhelming.
https://www.vernoncoleman.com/vaccineskilling9.htm
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com
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