Trump admits he's the 1st Jewish President of the United States - "It's True" - truth comes out!🤮- clip 1 of 3

Trump admits he's the first Jewish President of the United States
Mark Levin: 'Six years ago I was up here, and I said this is our first Jewish President.
President Trump: 'It's true'
Mark Levin: 'Now he's the first Jewish President to serve two non-consecutive terms in office.
President Trump: 'True. That's true.'