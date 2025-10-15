BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
HIV never was AIDS
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
142 views • 23 hours ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Every single hepatitis B vaccine, starting in 1991 was how HIV got into humans. It never was LAV or Gay Related Immune Deficiency, never was AIDS, and this is how we poisoned a generation. So now I'm showing you another depiction or schematic of the brain and those sensors, the cannabinoid ones, and the cannabinoid TRPV, that's called Transreceptor Potential. So it's charge across a membrane, as Doc of detox, Dr Darrell always shows you; each cell is point four Volts. It's charge across a membrane, and that's why energy and frequency therapies and things like the Cell Sonic and the Cardio Med Bed can actually come in here and as a one-two punch, when you put the nutrients behind it, you know, not drugs. You can use drugs. That's why we use Vioxx and Celebrex. Low, low, low dose.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/14/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://x.com/DocOfDetox/status/1978134936801468922

Nutritional Foundation: https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyDailyProtocol

DodOfDetox Product line: https://tinyurl.com/DocOfDetoxProducts


healthnewstruthaidshivjudy mikovitsdocofdetox
