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Ep.202 | Conversations - Tom Barnett and Adrian on self-reliance and asking questions
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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61 views • January 28, 2021
Adrian #TomBarnett
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In early April 2020 I came across Australian man called Tom Barnett who made a video about viral detoxification that explained so much about how our bodies really function.

Tom studied science and medicine for 10 years. 3 years of his studies and research specifically to Mold, Fungus, Bacteria, Protozoans and Viruses.

He has such a clear mind and is a very free thinker on many subjects including contract, equity, lawful and other areas. I recommend watching his videos and looking for content he creates.

It was a great privilege to be able to chat with him and the discussion ended up going in some very interesting and insightful directions. You will also learn a bit more about me and my view on a variety of subjects that we have so far not really discussed in the other videos.

You can find Tom at tombarnett.tv, on facebook and on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyru4Y4KJ-kM4a51IA2oB_A/videos

Podcast for this episode:
https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2021/01/27/ep-202-conversations-with-tom-barnett-1-self-reliance-and-a-host-of-other-topics/

As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.

If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.

Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
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or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr

Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk

I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr

My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/


--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR

Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy

Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln

Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC

Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX

Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca

Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv

Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K

Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU

DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM

Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu

Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka


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Tags:
health, medical industry, nutrition,Tom Barnett, Adrian,alternative medicine,Disease,well being, Dawn Lester, David Parker, What really makes you ill
Keywords
healthalternative medicinenutritionmedical industrydiseasewell beingadriantom barnettdavid parkerdawn lesterwhat really makes you ill
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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