TROY MONTANA CAR SHOW!

It is the FOURTH of JULY Weekend in Troy, Montana!

In small-town rural America, the Fourth or Independence Day, always brings out large crowds of well-behaved Americans of all ages! Anyone who wants to be involved in car shows, fireworks, games and celebration of our Nations founding are welcome to participate.

Here is a short slideshow of this years parade, featuring cars of all kinds, mostly cars from the 1950;s and 1960's, but also featuring a few newer ones, The fire departments from local ones to the US Forest Service are all engaged. People even decorate their houses for the celebration!

Come with us for a very quick slidewhow of what was displayed!