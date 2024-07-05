TROY MONTANA CAR SHOW!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is the FOURTH of JULY Weekend in Troy, Montana!
In small-town rural America, the Fourth or Independence Day, always brings out large crowds of well-behaved Americans of all ages! Anyone who wants to be involved in car shows, fireworks, games and celebration of our Nations founding are welcome to participate.
Here is a short slideshow of this years parade, featuring cars of all kinds, mostly cars from the 1950;s and 1960's, but also featuring a few newer ones, The fire departments from local ones to the US Forest Service are all engaged. People even decorate their houses for the celebration!
Come with us for a very quick slidewhow of what was displayed!