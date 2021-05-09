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Curriculum and Edward Bernays
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101 views • May 09, 2021
In this episode of "The Liberty Belles", we talk about common core math, including a math problem we wonder how this new method of math would solve the equation, and the book "Propaganda" by Edward Bernays printed in 1928 with foreword by Noam Chomsky.
Connect with Lynne at commoncorediva.com and every Wednesday morning at 6 AM on the Sons of Liberty Media radio show with host Tim Brown at Red State talk radio and social media platforms. You can find Lynne on RokuTV, Facebook and MeWe.
Connect with Suzanne at "Hamner It Out" at brighteon.com, Facebook, and on The Sons of Liberty Media website.
Sources:
http://www.historyisaweapon.org/defcon1/bernprop.html
https://www.amazon.com/Propaganda-Edward-Bernays/dp/0970312598
https://bookshop.org/books/a-summary-of-propaganda-by-edward-bernays/9781684114092
Music: Energy by Bensound
Connect with Lynne at commoncorediva.com and every Wednesday morning at 6 AM on the Sons of Liberty Media radio show with host Tim Brown at Red State talk radio and social media platforms. You can find Lynne on RokuTV, Facebook and MeWe.
Connect with Suzanne at "Hamner It Out" at brighteon.com, Facebook, and on The Sons of Liberty Media website.
Sources:
http://www.historyisaweapon.org/defcon1/bernprop.html
https://www.amazon.com/Propaganda-Edward-Bernays/dp/0970312598
https://bookshop.org/books/a-summary-of-propaganda-by-edward-bernays/9781684114092
Music: Energy by Bensound
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