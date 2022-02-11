TOP 10 to buy during quick grocery trip per Gary Null. Save your family with real food.

This was filmed in May 2003, yes New York could still be cold that late in spring.



Fellows- Let's get on it, we know we need to be healthy to survive this decade of whatever this is Most families have little clue on shopping for health, or they know the health benefits of fruits and vegetables, but they just get sidetracked with the packaged cr*p. Let's take this recording of Gary educating the gentleman on what to buy, with the why and prep tips. Let's go to the market, and buy only these items and go home. A quick trip, you'd just be in the produce section, and you would have food to eat when you get home.

Here is the grocery list of what we watched:

Onions

Pineapple

Garlic

Shiitake Mushrooms

Ginger

Berries

Tomatoes

Lemons

Sprouts (micro greens)

Brussel sprouts