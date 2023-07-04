https://gettr.com/post/p2l56vj871b
7/3/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Nicole: The CCP’s state-of-the-art equipment and technology come from America, and the global rise of the CCP is funded by American sellouts!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #GuoHasTheGoods
7/3/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：中共最先进的设备和技术来自美国，而中共在国际上的崛起是由卖美贼们资助的！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #郭文贵先生有证据
