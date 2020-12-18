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TeamWhite 2020 No 7: Alex, Alison & Jan: The Great US Stolen Election & updates from Europe
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67 views • December 18, 2020
We recorded this show on 12th November 2020. In it we discuss the massively stolen US election, Covid and news from Germany, Britain and France. We discuss the Renouf trial in Germany.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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