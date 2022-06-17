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Michael Boldea Prophecy about America being Thrice Bitten by the Snake and then Destroyed
Freed From Evil
Freed From Evil
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285 views • June 17, 2022

Michael Boldea, Grandson of Prophet Dimitri Duduman, heroic Bible Smuggler from Romania who brought in Bibles to Russian Christians. His grandfather suffered great persecution at the hands of the Communist Russians but God spared his life. He was later sent to America where God told him to prophesy about the destruction of America. His Grandson Michael Boldea traveled with him since the age of 12 translating for him. Michael shares his own prophetic dream about America. You can find all his grandfather's messages on his website: https://www.handofhelp.com/

I've created a Blog Post on this topic: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/newsletter/post/prophecies-about-russia-attacking-the-usa-unfolding-now

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americaprophecyrapturewarend timesrevelationarmageddonvisiondream
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