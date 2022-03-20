© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corrupt Amnesty International, Ukraine's Trap, 2000 Ton Crude Ocean Spill, Train Crash Kills 60 People & Deep-State's New 9/11 Plus...
Follow
0
Share
Report
112 views • March 20, 2022
One of the worlds most dangerous train journey's see's over 60 people killed. China and Russia own the richest blood diamond area in the world yet will not upgrade the local infrastructure with new technology; check out this clip from the locals.
Peru gets hit with a huge oil spill putting over 2500 fishermen out of work. Repsol under investigation in what would be Peru's largest environmental disaster. Was it an accident?
USA's mask mandate is lifted for public transportation. Biden looks to vito ASAP.
Zelenskyy continues his fund raising yet only gets a standing ovation.
Deep-State with Russia in collapsing the US economy.
How 14 thousand Syrian's together with US, Ukrainian, Canadian & British soldiers get wiped off the internet. Watch this clip of what is happening in Ukraine right now.
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/6233e01a4fdb3400122e0525/3-17-2022-United-Network-News-Report
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Peru gets hit with a huge oil spill putting over 2500 fishermen out of work. Repsol under investigation in what would be Peru's largest environmental disaster. Was it an accident?
USA's mask mandate is lifted for public transportation. Biden looks to vito ASAP.
Zelenskyy continues his fund raising yet only gets a standing ovation.
Deep-State with Russia in collapsing the US economy.
How 14 thousand Syrian's together with US, Ukrainian, Canadian & British soldiers get wiped off the internet. Watch this clip of what is happening in Ukraine right now.
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/6233e01a4fdb3400122e0525/3-17-2022-United-Network-News-Report
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.