Situation Update, Aug 24, 2022 - Canada building INTERROGATION ROOMS to elicit "climate crimes" CONFESSIONS

0:00 Intro

1:22 Thomas Renz

34:35 Other News





- Blueprints leaked to alt media, showing construction of armories and interrogation rooms

- The "Ministry of Climate Change" will arrest, prosecute and interrogate people at will

- In Canada, environmental crimes police need NO WARRANT to bust into your home

- France is hiring 3,000 "green police" to terrorize citizens under environmental enforcement

- Zoophiles want to add "Z" to LGBTQIA+ because they have intercourse with animals

- All Americans ordered to leave Ukraine - wives and daughters now targets of war

- Zinc, aluminum and copper smelters shutting down across Europe

- Dan Bongino says taking the vaccine was "greatest mistake" of his life

- Electric Hummer costs $100 to recharge (and takes hours)







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/