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A Voice Of Freedom with Ernst Zündel Episode Number 217 - Odessa - Carla von Keltner - Part 1 of 2
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18 views • March 06, 2022
This is the two hundredth and seventeenth episode in the "A Voice Of Freedom" series titled - Odessa - Carla Von Keltner - produced by Samisdat Publishers and directed by Ernst Zundel.
Keywords
holocaustcanadaholohoaxhorror filmsworld war 2persecutiondirectornational socialismhomepart 1ernstholocaust denialernst zundelodessahistorical revisionismpart 1 of 2the persecutionpart 1 ofodessa - carla von keltnerodessa - carlaodessa - carla vonepisode 217german nationalismsamisdat publishersa voice of freedom
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