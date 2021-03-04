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27-Year Navy Vet Candidate For US House Says Democrats Engaged In 'Coup' To Destroy Military, Control America
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840 views • March 04, 2021
This 27 year old vet is convinced he's seeing more racism and divisiveness than when he joined in the 80's and sees a pattern of destruction coming for the military.
https://banthis.tv/channel/the-american-journal
https://banthis.tv/channel/the-american-journal
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