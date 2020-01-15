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Dr Heather Guy on Wireless Radiation, 5G & Your Health
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29 views • January 15, 2020
Dr Heather Guy, a GP practicing at the Northland Environmental Health Clinic in Whangarei, New Zealand speaks of evidence which shows that we need to take a far more cautious approach when using devices which emit wireless radiation, as studies show it harms health in a variety of ways, including that it causes DNA damage, oxidative stress, neurological changes, it damages sperm, thereby decreases fertility and can lead some people to suffer from electrosensitivity or electrohypersensitivity. These people can find living in a high EMF environment intolerable.
She concludes this talk by offering advice on how to reduce your exposure to wireless radiation, as most exposure usually occurs within the home.
Thank-you Dr Heather Guy for your time and for speaking out on this important topic.
For more information please visit:
5G.org.nz
5G Free New Zealand on FB
ehtrust.org
Dr Magda Havas on the Truth of Wired and Wireless Technology on YouTube
National Toxicology Program study
wirelesslimit.wordpress.com
Read Dr Lennart Hardell's 'Hard Nut To Crack' review
New Zealand Journal of Natural Medicine
She concludes this talk by offering advice on how to reduce your exposure to wireless radiation, as most exposure usually occurs within the home.
Thank-you Dr Heather Guy for your time and for speaking out on this important topic.
For more information please visit:
5G.org.nz
5G Free New Zealand on FB
ehtrust.org
Dr Magda Havas on the Truth of Wired and Wireless Technology on YouTube
National Toxicology Program study
wirelesslimit.wordpress.com
Read Dr Lennart Hardell's 'Hard Nut To Crack' review
New Zealand Journal of Natural Medicine
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