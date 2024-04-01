10th Person Detained in Connection with the Attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow

Another person detained in connection with the terrorist attack at Crocus. It's already the 10th.
Moscow's Basmanny district court ruled on Monday that the 10th suspect in the March 22 deadly concert hall attack should be put into custody until May 22, pending trial, the court said
