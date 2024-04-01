Create New Account
10th Person Detained in Connection with the Attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Another person detained in connection with the terrorist attack at Crocus. It's already the 10th.

Moscow's Basmanny district court ruled on Monday that the 10th suspect in the March 22 deadly concert hall attack should be put into custody until May 22, pending trial, the court said


