The Gospel According to Matthew - Parable of the Mustard Seed - NLT - Audio

Matthew 13:31-32 NLT

Here is another illustration Jesus used: "The Kingdom of Heaven is like a mustard seed planted in a field. [32] It is the smallest of all seeds, but it becomes the largest of garden plants; it grows into a tree, and birds come and make nests in its branches."

