Prime Minister Sogavare Assures No Chinese Military Base on Solomon Islands

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https://gnews.org/post/pv7i055d
07/15/2022 The prime minister of Solomon Islands Sogavare has guaranteed there will never be a Chinese military base in his country, because it would undermine regional security, make Solomon Islands an enemy and put their country and people as targets for potential military strikes