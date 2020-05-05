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Anti-Vaccine Concerns About COVID19 and the Mark of the Beast
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79 views • May 05, 2020
This channel recently released a video called 'What Do Bill Gates, COVID-19 and 666 All Have in Common?'. That video has sparked a lot of controversy and debate about whether a potential coronavirus vaccine could be the Mark of the Beast. This channel wants to be very clear that we do not believe the vaccine is the Mark. So we will attempt to explore Bible prophecy and the end times a bit more with you here, to clarify our position, and give you the information you REALLY need to prepare for the last days. *** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
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