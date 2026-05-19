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Iron & Lace: God's Women Warriors of the Alliance
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
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Iron & Lace

 

Meet the WOMEN of the alliance, who take care of the men when they’ve had all they can deal with while at war against the unseen pagan’s determined to wipe them all out, and replace God with the Serpent king.

Help show the world that Christian can show the indomitable spirit of a woman filled with the Holy Spirt. Women, who let their men lead, without giving up their own will, strength, courage, or personalities. Women just as called… but with a different task. Women who know their men can be counted on… or can they….

This series was premised on what would happen if a group of fundamentalist Christian families were directly in the cross hairs of a group of those who worship the enemy is all his forms... and do the most unspeakable things.

I mean the extreme ends of the spectrum, at war with one another, for over a century. About families who have spent their entire lives trying to live, raise kids, and serve God, while being targets for unseen evil people. About how men pushed to the edge try to keep their wives and children safe, find the perpetrators, and bring them to justice.... without becoming them... or losing their souls....

Purchase: Prepare For the End Books Series to see a fictionalized ongoing war with the evil behind it.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVFBSV7M?binding=kindle_edition&searchxofy=true&ref_=dbs_s_aps_series_rwt_tkin&qid=1778257364&sr=8-2

 

Drop a comment & let me know what you think!

If you’re behind – start reading now

 

Rina Lynn - Author - Books, Poetry, Songs

Spiritual warfare, Ancient Paganism, Rina Lynn books, Prepare For The End series, Total Freedom, Saving Gods Children, Child Trafficking, Online Predators, You Hold the Key, A Safe Haven, The Hourglass Flips, Ranch Haven, Intriguing Truth, Is There Any Safe Place, Dystopian Fiction, End Times, Kinetic Christian Fiction, Women’s Ministries, Building a Solid Christian Home

 

Keywords
spiritual warfareend timeschild traffickingdystopian fictiononline predatorsyou hold the keyrina lynn booksprepare for the end seriestotal freedomsaving gods childrenancient paganisma safe haventhe hourglass flipsranch havenintriguing truthis there any safe placekinetic christian fictionwomens ministriesbuilding a solid christian home
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