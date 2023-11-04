After a very strong beating, she was left in an old refrigerator with red blood stains

Pitiful Animal





Nov 4, 2023





We didn't even know where and how to start...

In a dark forest, there was a pull box with an old dog inside

People ,who left this wrinkled face dog here, didn't deserve to be respected

She was even abused and someone threw her into the woods alone

If we didn't find out, she would be gone forever. She wanted to give up but she met us

We would never let her be alone and become the light of her hope .

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0xfJ6LGAYI