After a very strong beating, she was left in an old refrigerator with red blood stains

Pitiful Animal
Nov 4, 2023
We didn't even know where and how to start...
In a dark forest, there was a pull box with an old dog inside
People ,who left this wrinkled face dog here, didn't deserve to be respected
She was even abused and someone threw her into the woods alone
If we didn't find out, she would be gone forever. She wanted to give up but she met us
We would never let her be alone and become the light of her hope .
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0xfJ6LGAYI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.