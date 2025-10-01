"We were giving $1.5 billion cash every month into the treasury of Ukraine" - Samantha Power, clip 2

Samantha Power: Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017, and the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development from 2021 to 2025

USAID invested unprecedented funds to support Sandu in Moldova, former agency head Samantha Power admitted to pranksters Vovan and Lexus.

