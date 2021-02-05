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How BiIl & Melinda Gates came from computers to influence the health and medical freedom of people around the world.
TheGreatAwakening (RamonaS)
TheGreatAwakening (RamonaS)
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52 views • February 05, 2021
Cum au ajuns BiIl & Melinda Gates de la computere să influențeze sănătatea și libertatea medicală a oamenilor de pe întreaga planetă.
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healthfreedomworldvaccinemedicalinfluencebillmelinda
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy