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Strong Revelation From The Lord On The Mark Of The Beast & "Birth Of A New (Satanic) Race Of Beings!!!" Yes It's The Physical Tattoo - But It Goes SO Much Deeper!!!
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248 views • December 20, 2020
Rev 13
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013&;version=KJV
Rev 13 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/13.htm
Greek #5495 Strongs - "hand"
https://biblehub.com/greek/5495.htm
Greek #1188 strongs - "right"
https://biblehub.com/greek/1188.htm
HR 6666 and Patent 060606: First Legislative Effort to Codify CV Response
https://thefreedomarticles.com/hr-6666-patent-060606-covid-response/
COVID-19 vaccine candidate is applied like a bandage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMhjaWsSOUo
University of Rochester Introductory Biochemistry (Bio250H)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odN92KbH8Bo
When Sperm Meets Egg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2wVcUrVtvg
Lady GAGA in Egg 3 Days Birth New Race
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_QjcDPPdyc
Lady Gaga on the GRAMMY Red Carpet | GRAMMYs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgGQZuKxYB0
Snake Egg
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=snake+egg&;t=opera&iax=images&ia=images&iai=http%3A%2F%2F4.bp.blogspot.com%2F_4VXrkZe4WmU%2FTLrzVJiM1uI%2FAAAAAAAAJkI%2FFjrQW9QMnMU%2Fs1600%2Fhognose%2Bsnake%2Bhatching%2Bfrom%2Begg.jpg
______________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013&;version=KJV
Rev 13 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/13.htm
Greek #5495 Strongs - "hand"
https://biblehub.com/greek/5495.htm
Greek #1188 strongs - "right"
https://biblehub.com/greek/1188.htm
HR 6666 and Patent 060606: First Legislative Effort to Codify CV Response
https://thefreedomarticles.com/hr-6666-patent-060606-covid-response/
COVID-19 vaccine candidate is applied like a bandage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMhjaWsSOUo
University of Rochester Introductory Biochemistry (Bio250H)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odN92KbH8Bo
When Sperm Meets Egg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2wVcUrVtvg
Lady GAGA in Egg 3 Days Birth New Race
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_QjcDPPdyc
Lady Gaga on the GRAMMY Red Carpet | GRAMMYs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgGQZuKxYB0
Snake Egg
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=snake+egg&;t=opera&iax=images&ia=images&iai=http%3A%2F%2F4.bp.blogspot.com%2F_4VXrkZe4WmU%2FTLrzVJiM1uI%2FAAAAAAAAJkI%2FFjrQW9QMnMU%2Fs1600%2Fhognose%2Bsnake%2Bhatching%2Bfrom%2Begg.jpg
______________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
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