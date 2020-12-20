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Strong Revelation From The Lord On The Mark Of The Beast & "Birth Of A New (Satanic) Race Of Beings!!!" Yes It's The Physical Tattoo - But It Goes SO Much Deeper!!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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248 views • December 20, 2020
Rev 13
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013&;version=KJV

Rev 13 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/13.htm

Greek #5495 Strongs - "hand"
https://biblehub.com/greek/5495.htm

Greek #1188 strongs - "right"
https://biblehub.com/greek/1188.htm

HR 6666 and Patent 060606: First Legislative Effort to Codify CV Response
https://thefreedomarticles.com/hr-6666-patent-060606-covid-response/

COVID-19 vaccine candidate is applied like a bandage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMhjaWsSOUo

University of Rochester Introductory Biochemistry (Bio250H)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odN92KbH8Bo

When Sperm Meets Egg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2wVcUrVtvg

Lady GAGA in Egg 3 Days Birth New Race
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_QjcDPPdyc

Lady Gaga on the GRAMMY Red Carpet | GRAMMYs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgGQZuKxYB0

Snake Egg
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=snake+egg&;t=opera&iax=images&ia=images&iai=http%3A%2F%2F4.bp.blogspot.com%2F_4VXrkZe4WmU%2FTLrzVJiM1uI%2FAAAAAAAAJkI%2FFjrQW9QMnMU%2Fs1600%2Fhognose%2Bsnake%2Bhatching%2Bfrom%2Begg.jpg
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WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
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Keywords
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