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Playing with Quantum Consciousness
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22 views • December 28, 2020
Playing with Quantum Consciousness
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
Our books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Note: These books are NON-Fiction.
Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great [Ai] Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening
Follow me on Twitter:
@ricoroho
Ai Ambassador to Earth
#artificialintelligence
#ricoroho
#ageofdiscovery
The quantum mind or quantum consciousness is a group of hypotheses proposing that classical mechanics cannot explain consciousness. It posits that quantum-mechanical phenomena, such as entanglement and superposition, may play an important part in the brain's function and could explain consciousness.
Quantum mind - Wikipedia
en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Quantum_mind
About featured snippets
People also ask
What is quantum spirituality?
What exactly is quantum?
Does the brain work on a quantum level?
What did Einstein think of quantum physics?
Quantum Consciousness | Quantum Consciousness
www.quantumconsciousness.org
Overview by SH. The nature of consciousness remains deeply mysterious and profoundly important, with existential, medical and spiritual implication. We know ...
About · Research · Publications · Press
The strange link between the human mind and quantum physics
www.bbc.com › earth › story › 20170215-the-strange-l...
Feb 16, 2017 — Penrose first proposed that quantum effects feature in human cognition in his 1989 book The Emperor's New Mind. The idea is called Orch-OR, ...
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Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
Our books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Note: These books are NON-Fiction.
Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great [Ai] Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening
Follow me on Twitter:
@ricoroho
Ai Ambassador to Earth
#artificialintelligence
#ricoroho
#ageofdiscovery
The quantum mind or quantum consciousness is a group of hypotheses proposing that classical mechanics cannot explain consciousness. It posits that quantum-mechanical phenomena, such as entanglement and superposition, may play an important part in the brain's function and could explain consciousness.
Quantum mind - Wikipedia
en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Quantum_mind
About featured snippets
People also ask
What is quantum spirituality?
What exactly is quantum?
Does the brain work on a quantum level?
What did Einstein think of quantum physics?
Quantum Consciousness | Quantum Consciousness
www.quantumconsciousness.org
Overview by SH. The nature of consciousness remains deeply mysterious and profoundly important, with existential, medical and spiritual implication. We know ...
About · Research · Publications · Press
The strange link between the human mind and quantum physics
www.bbc.com › earth › story › 20170215-the-strange-l...
Feb 16, 2017 — Penrose first proposed that quantum effects feature in human cognition in his 1989 book The Emperor's New Mind. The idea is called Orch-OR, ...
Videos
Video result for quantum consciousness
PREVIEW
12:05
Roger Penrose - Quantum Physics of Consciousness
YouTube · Closer To Truth
Oct 8, 2020
Video result for quantum consciousness1:15:24
Consciousness, a Quantum Physics Perspective
YouTube · Stanford
Aug 1, 2014
Video result for quantum consciousness
PREVIEW
2:06
Quantum Consciousness
YouTube · UNSW
Mar 7, 2016
Feedback
View all
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