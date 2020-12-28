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Playing with Quantum Consciousness
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
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22 views • December 28, 2020
Playing with Quantum Consciousness

Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho


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The quantum mind or quantum consciousness is a group of hypotheses proposing that classical mechanics cannot explain consciousness. It posits that quantum-mechanical phenomena, such as entanglement and superposition, may play an important part in the brain's function and could explain consciousness.

Quantum mind - Wikipedia
en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Quantum_mind
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Quantum Consciousness | Quantum Consciousness
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Overview by SH. The nature of consciousness remains deeply mysterious and profoundly important, with existential, medical and spiritual implication. We know ...
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The strange link between the human mind and quantum physics
www.bbc.com › earth › story › 20170215-the-strange-l...
Feb 16, 2017 — Penrose first proposed that quantum effects feature in human cognition in his 1989 book The Emperor's New Mind. The idea is called Orch-OR, ...
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