A SQUIRREL showed up at Kamala Harris' concession speech location

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech outdoors at her alma mater Howard University.
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://TheWayHomeOrFaceTheFire.net
For further research see the Defending-Gibraltar Forum:
https://Defending-Gibraltar.net
This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of the Defending-Gibraltar Forum
It is a clear Sign of the times (the end of days/last generation of man).
Mirrored - NancyDrewberry