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21/07/2021 ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟΥ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ...
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446 views • July 21, 2021
ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΗΓΟΥΜΕΝΟΥ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ...
Ε....ΔΕΝ ΜΠΟΡΩ ΝΑ ΠΑΙΖΩ ΜΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΓΕΛΟΙΟΥΣ...ΟΥΤΕ ΝΑ ΣΤΑΜΑΤΗΣΩ ΓΙΑ ΕΝΑ ΛΕΠΤΟ ΠΛΕΟΝ ΔΕΝ ΜΕ ΑΦΗΝΟΥΝ. ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΜΟΥ ΤΕΛΟΣ ΓΙΑ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ. ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΟ ΣΥΣΤΗΜΑ ΑΝΙΧΝΕΥΣΗΣ ΑΚΟΜΗ ΜΕΣΑ ΚΑΙ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΡΩΤΗ ΕΥΚΑΙΡΙΑ..ΜΕ ΠΕΤΑΕΙ...ΤΑ ΥΠΟΛΟΙΠΑ ΑΥΡΙΟ...
ΝΑ ΘΥΜΑΣΤΕ ΠΩΣ ΑΡΓΟΤΕΡΑ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΠΑΝΤΟΥ ΔΙΑΔΗΛΩΣΕΙΣ ΔΙΑΜΑΡΤΥΡΙΑΣ...ΕΝΑΝΤΙΑ ΣΤΑ ΚΑΘΑΡΜΑΤΑ ΚΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΟΛΑ ΟΣΑ ΜΑΣ ΚΑΝΟΥΝ.....
Ε....ΔΕΝ ΜΠΟΡΩ ΝΑ ΠΑΙΖΩ ΜΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΓΕΛΟΙΟΥΣ...ΟΥΤΕ ΝΑ ΣΤΑΜΑΤΗΣΩ ΓΙΑ ΕΝΑ ΛΕΠΤΟ ΠΛΕΟΝ ΔΕΝ ΜΕ ΑΦΗΝΟΥΝ. ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΜΟΥ ΤΕΛΟΣ ΓΙΑ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ. ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΟ ΣΥΣΤΗΜΑ ΑΝΙΧΝΕΥΣΗΣ ΑΚΟΜΗ ΜΕΣΑ ΚΑΙ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΡΩΤΗ ΕΥΚΑΙΡΙΑ..ΜΕ ΠΕΤΑΕΙ...ΤΑ ΥΠΟΛΟΙΠΑ ΑΥΡΙΟ...
ΝΑ ΘΥΜΑΣΤΕ ΠΩΣ ΑΡΓΟΤΕΡΑ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΠΑΝΤΟΥ ΔΙΑΔΗΛΩΣΕΙΣ ΔΙΑΜΑΡΤΥΡΙΑΣ...ΕΝΑΝΤΙΑ ΣΤΑ ΚΑΘΑΡΜΑΤΑ ΚΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΟΛΑ ΟΣΑ ΜΑΣ ΚΑΝΟΥΝ.....
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